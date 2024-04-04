Twitter
Business

Meet woman, her net worth is Rs 12516 crore, made fortune from 135-year-old firm, she is first to...

The company has 4,700 branches across India and serves over 200,000 customers daily.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

For the first time, a Malayali woman is included in the Forbes list of billionaires billionaires, as reported by Onmanorama 

Sara George Muthoot, one of the twelve Malayalis who have made it to Forbes World's Billionaires List - 2024.  The wealthiest Malayali is MA Yusuf Ali of the LuLu Group, who moved up from 497 to 344 in the world ranking.

Ali's net worth is $ 760 crore (Rs 63,080 crore), up from the $710 reported the previous year. Sunny Varkey, Ravi Pillai, Dr. Shamshir Vayalail, and Joy Alukkas are the other rich Malayalis listed in Forbes.

Sara George Muthoot is the only Malayali woman on the Forbes list. 

She is an Educationist and director of two Delhi schools. Following the death of her husband, M.G. George Muthoot, in 2021, she received a share in Muthoot Finance.

The grandfather of M.G. George Muthoot founded the Muthoot Group in 1887. He began his career as a food grain and timber merchant, supplying enormous estates under British control with rations. According to Forbes, The company serves over 200,000 customers daily and has 4,700 branches across India. Muthoot Finance offers money transfer services as well as business and personal loans.

Sara George Muthoot is the Paul George Global School and St. George's School director. The couple has three sons: Alexander George, the youngest, is the group's director, and George M. George, their eldest, serves as the organization's executive director. Paul Muthoot George, their second son, was killed in 2009.

For the unversed, Paul George Global School has been named after her late son.

Sara George Muthoot studied for a Bachelor of Science at the University of Kerala. At the same university, he pursued his Master of Science degree.

Her estimated net worth is ($1.5 B) as per Forbes. 

