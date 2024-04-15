Meet woman, made Rs 347000000000 company from just Rs 10000, donated Rs 960000000 last year, she is richest…

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a well-known name in the country. Often referred to as the richest woman in Bengaluru, 70-year-old Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is founder of Biocon Limited, a biopharmaceutical company which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 321000000000. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is often in the news for her generous donations. Her massive contributions to the society has helped her to become one of the most generous women in India. As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stood at second place in the list with donations of Rs 960000000 in 2023. She mostly donated in the field of science, research and education. Although many know Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a successful Indian businesswoman, not many are aware of her journey from a humble background to a billionaire.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was born in 1953 and she went to Bishop Cotton Girl's High School. After her schooling, she studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University and earned a bachelor's degree in zoology. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wanted to become a doctor but she was unable to fulfill her dreams as he failed to secure a scholarship. She later studied malting and brewing from Melbourne University in Australia and earned the degree as master brewer in 1975.



She started Biocon after returning to India in 1978. Kiran started the company with just Rs 10,000 from a small garage. Biocon started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya. It is to be noted that papain is used for meat tenderization. Biocon also got into the business of extraction of isinglass, which is used for beer clarification. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tasted success within a year and Biocon became the first company to successfully export these enzymes to the US and several European nations. Currently, Biocon has a market cap of more than Rs 347000000000. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw own net worth stands at Rs 23247 crore, as per Forbes.