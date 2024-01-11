Meet man who worked at grocery store, didn't finish college, his product is now used by 2.7 billion people, net worth is

Headlines

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

COVID 19: India logs 514 fresh cases in 24 hours, 3,422 active cases nationwide amid JN.1 variant spike

Google begins massive layoff, founders who sold Rs 14700 crore brand to...

Meet businessman who once lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4.14 lakh crore company, not Dhirubhai Ambani

Akash Ambani led Jio offering free data with affordable plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, JioCinema at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

Meet businessman who once lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4.14 lakh crore company, not Dhirubhai Ambani

Meet superstar who rejected blockbuster film, was later done by Salman Khan, he refused film due to an actress, she is..

Habits that make you more unsuccessful

AI imagines Fighter cast in retro era

Health benefits of saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

Meet superstar who rejected blockbuster film, was later done by Salman Khan, he refused film due to an actress, she is..

Bollywood's unluckiest film title gave 3 big flops; ended heroine's career, gave star depression, left makers bankrupt

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who worked at grocery store, didn't finish college, his product is now used by 2.7 billion people, net worth is

Jan Koum, born in 1976 in Kyiv, Ukraine, into a Jewish family, faced financial struggles during his early days.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Does the name Jan Koum ring a bell? Well, it might not but he has given the world something that is used by over 2.7 billion people globally.

Jan Koum is acclaimed as the visionary behind WhatsApp, a communication platform that reshaped the landscape of global interaction. Originally conceived as an alternative to SMS, WhatsApp evolved into an all-encompassing application, seamlessly integrating text, voice, and video messaging.

Jan Koum's success with WhatsApp is truly remarkable. He co-founded WhatsApp in 2009, alongside Brian Acton. In a mere five years, the app gained global prominence, culminating in Facebook's acquisition of the startup for a staggering $22 billion in 2014. Presently, this figure translates to over Rs 1,80,000 crore.

Jan Koum, born in 1976 in Kyiv, Ukraine, into a Jewish family, faced financial struggles during his early days. His father worked in construction, and his mother managed the household. Growing up in a society where every conversation was monitored, recorded, or eavesdropped on, Koum developed a deep respect for privacy.

Jan Koum's journey from poverty to prominence began when his family moved to Mountain View, California, after the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe. However, Jan's father did not accompany them. Upon arriving in the United States, they discovered that Jan's mother had cancer. To make ends meet, both mother and son availed federal assistance, including welfare, food stamps, and government housing.

To support his family, Koum worked as an assistant in a grocery store. Poverty may have bound his steps, but Koum's determination remained unbroken. He joined a hacking group, where he honed his skills in cyber security. In an interview, he shared, "In the early days of networking, I had a lot of fun. I learned many things, including security, scalability."

Today, despite standing among the wealthiest, sharing ranks with Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Larry Ellison, Jan Koum did not complete his college education. His sharp intellect led Yahoo to hire him before he could finish college, emphasising the value of work over education.

As per Forbes, Jan Koum served as WhatsApp's CEO until April 2018. Following his resignation, he announced his departure from the Facebook board. Prior to WhatsApp, Koum contributed his skills at Yahoo for nine years. Beyond professional accomplishments, Koum, through his Koum Family Foundation, has donated $1.5 billion for charitable causes.

Jan Koum's Net Worth
Forbes reports that Jan Koum's net worth stood at $6.8 billion in 2014. By 2022, this figure had surged by $3.2 billion, reaching a record $9.8 billion. In the preceding year, his net worth witnessed a substantial upswing, hitting $13.7 billion. As of 2023, he secured the 44th position on Forbes' rich list and the 130th spot on the billionaires' list.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India’s richest women, left US job, leads Rs 8500 crore giant, her net worth is...

Is Makar Sankranti 2024 on January 14 or 15? Know date, muhurat, significance of this auspicious festival

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE