Meet man who worked at grocery store, didn't finish college, his product is now used by 2.7 billion people, net worth is

Does the name Jan Koum ring a bell? Well, it might not but he has given the world something that is used by over 2.7 billion people globally.

Jan Koum is acclaimed as the visionary behind WhatsApp, a communication platform that reshaped the landscape of global interaction. Originally conceived as an alternative to SMS, WhatsApp evolved into an all-encompassing application, seamlessly integrating text, voice, and video messaging.

Jan Koum's success with WhatsApp is truly remarkable. He co-founded WhatsApp in 2009, alongside Brian Acton. In a mere five years, the app gained global prominence, culminating in Facebook's acquisition of the startup for a staggering $22 billion in 2014. Presently, this figure translates to over Rs 1,80,000 crore.

Jan Koum, born in 1976 in Kyiv, Ukraine, into a Jewish family, faced financial struggles during his early days. His father worked in construction, and his mother managed the household. Growing up in a society where every conversation was monitored, recorded, or eavesdropped on, Koum developed a deep respect for privacy.

Jan Koum's journey from poverty to prominence began when his family moved to Mountain View, California, after the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe. However, Jan's father did not accompany them. Upon arriving in the United States, they discovered that Jan's mother had cancer. To make ends meet, both mother and son availed federal assistance, including welfare, food stamps, and government housing.

To support his family, Koum worked as an assistant in a grocery store. Poverty may have bound his steps, but Koum's determination remained unbroken. He joined a hacking group, where he honed his skills in cyber security. In an interview, he shared, "In the early days of networking, I had a lot of fun. I learned many things, including security, scalability."

Today, despite standing among the wealthiest, sharing ranks with Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Larry Ellison, Jan Koum did not complete his college education. His sharp intellect led Yahoo to hire him before he could finish college, emphasising the value of work over education.

As per Forbes, Jan Koum served as WhatsApp's CEO until April 2018. Following his resignation, he announced his departure from the Facebook board. Prior to WhatsApp, Koum contributed his skills at Yahoo for nine years. Beyond professional accomplishments, Koum, through his Koum Family Foundation, has donated $1.5 billion for charitable causes.

Jan Koum's Net Worth

Forbes reports that Jan Koum's net worth stood at $6.8 billion in 2014. By 2022, this figure had surged by $3.2 billion, reaching a record $9.8 billion. In the preceding year, his net worth witnessed a substantial upswing, hitting $13.7 billion. As of 2023, he secured the 44th position on Forbes' rich list and the 130th spot on the billionaires' list.