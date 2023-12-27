Meet man who graduated at 17, completed MBA at 19, left high-paying job and built Rs 20000 crore company

Despite these achievements, he encountered early career challenges in securing positions with major multinational corporations due to his Hindi-speaking background.

Vinod Saraf is a prominent figure among India's wealthiest individuals and distinguishes himself through his unwavering passion and entrepreneurial zeal. Hailing from a middle-class family of traders in Rajasthan, Saraf showcased academic brilliance from a young age.

He graduated as a state topper at the age of 17 and earned a gold medal in MBA from BITS Pilani at 19. Despite these achievements, Saraf encountered early career challenges in securing positions with major multinational corporations due to his Hindi-speaking background.

Undeterred by setbacks, he spent nearly a decade honing his skills in various textile companies, accumulating invaluable industry experience. However, he didn't lose patience and landed a crucial role in the Birla Group, ultimately becoming the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited under the mentorship of industrialist Aditya Birla.

Saraf held significant roles in renowned companies like Grasim Industries, Modern Syntex, and Bhilwara Group, steadily climbing the corporate ladder to reach the pinnacle as a CEO.

In a pivotal move in 1990, Saraf made a bold decision to venture into entrepreneurship, stepping away from the security of his high-ranking corporate position.

He founded Vinati Organics, named after his daughter, specialising in the production of isopropyl benzene (IBB), a key component in the painkiller drug ibuprofen.

Today, Vinati Organics, now led by Saraf's daughter Vinati Saraf Mutreja, stands as a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen. With a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 20,014 crore and a personal net worth of around Rs 15,000 crore (USD 1.8 billion), Saraf has joined the ranks of India's wealthiest alongside figures like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and others.

In recognition of his achievements, Saraf was honored with the 2019 HURUN India Selfmade Entrepreneur of the Year award. At 71 years old, he holds the 96th position on Forbes India's Richest List for 2022 and ranks 1720th on the Global Billionaires list for 2023.