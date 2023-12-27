Meet man who graduated at 17, completed MBA at 19, left high-paying job and built Rs 20000 crore company

Headlines

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car amid drug use case, police suspect suicide

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

'Possible terror attack': Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India after blast near embassy in Delhi

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

'Possible terror attack': Israel issues travel warning for its citizens in India after blast near embassy in Delhi

Players to make Test debut for India in 2023

Cricketers who hit most sixes in 2023

8 animals with biggest claws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal, hails Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'unapologetic journey'

Meet Sriya Reddy, Prabhas starrer Salaar's 'Radha Rama Mannar', daughter of popular India cricketer, her father is...

Meet man who graduated at 17, completed MBA at 19, left high-paying job and built Rs 20000 crore company

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Vinod Saraf is a prominent figure among India's wealthiest individuals and distinguishes himself through his unwavering passion and entrepreneurial zeal. Hailing from a middle-class family of traders in Rajasthan, Saraf showcased academic brilliance from a young age.

He graduated as a state topper at the age of 17 and earned a gold medal in MBA from BITS Pilani at 19. Despite these achievements, Saraf encountered early career challenges in securing positions with major multinational corporations due to his Hindi-speaking background.

Undeterred by setbacks, he spent nearly a decade honing his skills in various textile companies, accumulating invaluable industry experience. However, he didn't lose patience and landed a crucial role in the Birla Group, ultimately becoming the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited under the mentorship of industrialist Aditya Birla.

Saraf held significant roles in renowned companies like Grasim Industries, Modern Syntex, and Bhilwara Group, steadily climbing the corporate ladder to reach the pinnacle as a CEO.

In a pivotal move in 1990, Saraf made a bold decision to venture into entrepreneurship, stepping away from the security of his high-ranking corporate position. 

He founded Vinati Organics, named after his daughter, specialising in the production of isopropyl benzene (IBB), a key component in the painkiller drug ibuprofen.

Today, Vinati Organics, now led by Saraf's daughter Vinati Saraf Mutreja, stands as a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen. With a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 20,014 crore and a personal net worth of around Rs 15,000 crore (USD 1.8 billion), Saraf has joined the ranks of India's wealthiest alongside figures like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and others.

In recognition of his achievements, Saraf was honored with the 2019 HURUN India Selfmade Entrepreneur of the Year award. At 71 years old, he holds the 96th position on Forbes India's Richest List for 2022 and ranks 1720th on the Global Billionaires list for 2023.

