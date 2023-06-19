Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vineet Chirania, IIT alumnus whose Rs 80 crore firm is part of Adani's big plans for…

Adani Digital Labs is set to buy Vineet Chirania's Gurugram-based company specialising in train PNR prediction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

Meet Vineet Chirania, IIT alumnus whose Rs 80 crore firm is part of Adani's big plans for…
Meet Vineet Chirania, IIT alumnus whose Rs 80 crore firm is part of Adani's big plans for… | Photo: LinkedIn

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is in the process of acquiring online train ticket booking platform Trainman. The Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) board recently informed NSE that wholly owned group subsidiary Adani Digital Labs has agreed to acquire 100% equity shares in Trainman, owned by Stark Enterprises Pvt Ltd. 

Trainman was founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Vineet Chirania and Karan Kumar. Chirania serves as CEO while Kumar is the CTO. The Gurugram-based ticketing company is an authorised train ticket booking partner of IRCTC. Trainman’s app boasts more than 80 lakh downloads. The company claims to have completed over a million bookings. 

CEO Chirania is a tech executive-turned-entrepreneur with a decade of industry experience. Delhi educated Chirania did BTech and MTech from IIT Roorkee. He worked for firms like JP Morgan Chase and Ixigo before founding Trainman.

The challenges railway passengers face to get their ticket confirmed inspired Chirania to create Trainman. It specialises in PNR status prediction. Trainman began as a bootstrapped company but has raised around Rs 9 crore till date, Entrackr reported. It was valued at around $10 million (around Rs 80 crore) when it last raised funds in July 2022. 

The acquisition is part of Adani Group’s plan for the online travel and ticketing space. Earlier, the group had acquired a minority stake in Flipkart-owned ClearTrip. Adani launched flight ticket and cab booking platform Adani One in 2022. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.