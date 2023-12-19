Meet man who dropped out of engineering college to built million-dollar company at 22, he is a famous...

This entrepreneur dropped out of college and built a million-dollar firm. Know his inspiring story here.

We have been told that education is the only path to success. Everyone has always emphasised the need to concentrate on bookish knowledge, from our parents to our teachers. But many people have proven that hard work and determination can also be the road to success. While the list is full of great entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and more, today, we will discuss one Indian entrepreneur, Varun Agarwal.

Agarwal was born in 1987 in Bengaluru. He was never the brightest of the students while in school. His academic journey was far from smooth. But he was always fascinated by entrepreneurship.

Before he ventured into filmmaking, Varun was pursuing an engineering degree from the CMR Institute of Technology. But he dropped out of college and co-founded Alma Mater in 2009 with friend Rohn Malhotra.

Varun was only 22 years old when he co-founded Alma Mater, an online store for merchandise for students of colleges and schools.

Varun is also a film-maker and runs a YouTube channel called The Enthu Cutlets which has close to 25 Million views on YouTube and Facebook combined. Agarwal is a bestselling author and his book "How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company" chronicles his journey and serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The novel sold over 5,00,000 copies and is now being made into a Bollywood Film by Nitesh Tiwari (Director of Dangal) and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.