Meet Vanisha Mittal, scion of Rs 1.38 lakh crore empire who spent Rs 240 crore on her wedding

Vanisha Mittal is the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, who is one of the richest people in the world. She is the non-independent director of the company called ArcelorMittal. She was appointed on the board of the company in 2004. She joined a company called Aperam in April 2011. She completed a Bachelor of Sciences from the European Business School. She is a citizen of India. Her brother's name is Aditya Mittal. The 41-year-old businesswoman is best known for her 2004 wedding, which made it to the Guinness Book of World Record for being the most expensive wedding.

She got married to Delhi's Amit Bhatia in 2004. Her father spent 55 million dollars on her wedding. At that time, the value of this was over Rs 240 crore. In current valuation, it would cost over Rs 550 crore.

The marriage took place in The Palace of Versailles.

The net worth of Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is over Rs 1.38 lakh crore. The company's revenue in 2020 was 53 billion dollars. He owns around 38 percent stake in the business.

He studied at Kolkata's St Xavier’s College.

The marriage functions took place over a period of six days. It was more than what Prince William spent on his wedding.

Kylie Minogue was reportedly paid $330,000 to perform for 30 minutes, in the wedding. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan also performed at the wedding.

The stay and travel expenses of over 1000 guests were paid by the Mittals. Hers was the only private function hosted at the palace.

Choreographer Farha Khan had gone to the wedding to teach wedding dance steps. Javed Akhtar had written a play on which the Mittal family performed an act.

Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were paid crores to perform a spoof. Aishwarya Rai had also performed at the wedding.

Chef Munna Maharaj was called to serve food for the guests.

The couple have three children. Amit and Vanisha reportedly divorced in 2014.

Vanisha Mittal's father Lakshmi Mittal owns a superyacht called Amevi. It was built in 2007. Its price is 125 million dollars.