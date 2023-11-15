Meet richest man in UP with Rs 12000 crore net worth, he built India's second-largest detergent brand

The brothers Murli Dhar and Bimal Kumar Gyanchandani are based in Kanpur and have followed the footsteps of their father, Dayaldas Gyanchandan

Murli Dhar Gyanchandani, the richest man in Uttar Pradesh, is the owner of the RSPL group, which manufactures Ghadi detergent. Having successfully turned a modest family business into one of the FMCG market's fastest-growing companies, he has a net worth of Rs 12000 crore. He is the chairman of the RSPL group. At the time, he was the 149th richest man in India.

Per the Hurun Rich List of 2022, the wealthiest individual in Uttar Pradesh is none other than Murli Dhar Gyanchandani. The RSPL Group, which produces Ghadi detergent powder, is owned by him. Third on the list is his brother.

The previous year, his younger brother's net worth was Rs 8,000 crore. Last year, it was Rs 6,600 crore.

The siblings are from Kanpur. They are city dwellers as well.

Their father, Dayaldas Gyanchandani, used to make oil soap using glycerine. The brothers kept growing the business.

A low-cost detergent called Ghadi is produced by their main company, Rohit Surfactants. It is the second-biggest brand of detergent. The sons of the brothers are employed by the company in a variety of roles.

They also own Red Chief, a shoe company.

They market their brand overseas as well. In Kanpur, they also manage a hospital that is named after their parents and is charitable.