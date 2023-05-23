Meet ‘Tractor Queen’ Mallika Srinivasan, leads Rs 10,000 crore turnover business, her net worth is… | Photo: Wikimedia CC

Dubbed India’s ‘Tractor Queen’, Mallika Srinivasan is a Padma Shri-awardee and one of the few woman industrialists calling shots at a top multi-crore manufacturing empire. Srinivasan is the Chairman & Managing Director of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited), which is India’s second largest tractor company behind only Mahindra Tractors in revenue and sales volume.

Born in 1959, Mallika Srinivasan was a bright student. She pursued higher studies from the Madras University before earning an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in the US. In 1986, Mallika joined the family business, founded by late noted industrialist S Anantharamakrishnan, the man credited with key contribution in making Chennai the ‘Detroit of India’.

Climbing through the ranks, Mallika began a major technology-led transformation at TAFE. The 64-year-old led the company to becoming the third largest tractor manufacturer in the world with turnover of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Under Mallika’s leadership, TAFE made major acquisitions like the Rs 400 crore deal to buy French firm Faurecia’s India business in 2022 and iconic Serbian tractor brand Industrija Masina i Traktora (IMT).back in 2018. She enhanced TAFE’s capabilities with a JV with US agro-equipment giant AGCO. They sell the popular Massey Ferguson tractors.

As a decorated industrialist, Mallika Srinivasan sits on the Governing Board of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai, Executive Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, large corporations like AGCO, Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages. She was recently roped in on the board of the billion-dollar startup Swiggy.

Mallika Srinivasan is a member of the Amalgamations family, a prominent south Indian business clan whose net worth was $3.4 billion. Mallika Srinivasan’s husband is Venu Srinivasan, the CMD of TVS Motors.