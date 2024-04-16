Twitter
Business

Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 to her husband to build company worth Rs 608000 crore, she is married to...

The loan of Rs 10,000 provided by Sudha Murty played a crucial role in the launch of Infosys in 1981, starting from a one-bedroom apartment.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Sudha Murty, educator, author, philanthropist and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, is an inspiration for many. She is the first female engineer at TELCO, now known as Tata Motors. Sudha Murty completed her engineering during a time when it was particularly challenging for women to pursue careers in engineering. 

She is married to N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys. In The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudha Murty revealed that she had provided a financial boost to her husband by giving him Rs 10,000 to start his own company.

The story unfolds when Sudha Murty, introduced to Narayana Murthy by her college friend Prasanna, decided to invest in her husband's business idea. In 1981, Narayana Murthy conceptualised Infosys, and Sudha Murty contributed Rs 10,000 from her personal fund. 

The loan of Rs 10,000 provided by Sudha Murty played a crucial role in the launch of Infosys in 1981, starting from a one-bedroom apartment. Today, Infosys is one of the world's largest IT companies, with a market capitalisation of Rs 6,08,000 crore. 

To date, Sudha Murty considers her decision to support Narayana Murthy with Rs 10,000 as her "best investment." She humourously expressed in an interview with NDTV that she might be the "best investor in India, at least, or maybe in the world... I don't know." Currently, Sudha Murty holds a 0.95% stake in Infosys.

