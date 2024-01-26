Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person, owns multiple sports teams, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

Mumbai Indians is the most popular sports team overseen by Mukesh Ambani and his kids. Just like the kids of the richest Indian person, the son of the richest person in Pakistan Shahid Khan is also involved in numerous sports ventures.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 867637 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are involved in a wide range of businesses. The family is also involved in a number of sports ventures and own a few cricket teams in different leagues across the world. Mumbai Indians is the most popular sports team overseen by Mukesh Ambani and his kids. Just like the kids of the richest Indian person, the son of the richest person in Pakistan Shahid Khan is also involved in numerous sports ventures. While Shahid Khan with a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore, is owner of Flex-N-Gate and several other popular business entities, his son is mostly busy with the family's sports ventures.

Born and brought up in the USA's Illinois, Tony Khan’s roots are Pakistani. Now known as Antony Rafiq Khan, Tony Khan is a popular business tycoon in America who leads a range of sports ventures including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League.

If reports are to be believed, Tony Khan’s net worth is around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Apart from sports ventures, Khan is also a part of TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management and Ring of Honor (ROH).

The only thing in which Tony Khan is ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s kids is social media following. Being an active participant of most viewed sports in the world, Tony Khan enjoys a massive Instagram following of 189,000 followers.