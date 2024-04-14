Twitter
Business

Meet single mother who began making candles at 45; is now one of India's richest woman with net worth of...

She got married at the age of 20. Thereafter, her husband's business degraded, and alcoholism followed. Mira separated from her husband along with her two kids, and shifted to her parent's home. However, she was soon forced to struggle alone after she lost her parents at 28. The single mother then r

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Some people pave their way alone and reach the pinnacle of success. We are talking about the inspiring life story of Mira Kulkarni, founder and CMD of Forest Essentials, one of the famous natural cosmetics brands in India specialising in Ayurveda.

She got married at the age of 20. Thereafter, her husband's business degraded, and alcoholism followed. Mira separated from her husband along with her two kids, and shifted to her parent's home. However, she was soon forced to struggle alone after she lost her parents at 28. The single mother then rented out a part of her house to look after her family.

She persisted and after marrying her daughter, Mira at 45 began making candles and hand-made soaps. 

Later in 2000, she founded Forest Essentials, India's first domestic luxury skincare, based on the principles of Ayurveda concepts. She began her business with just Rs 2 lakh investment and 2 employees from a garage. She sourced local ingredients from the Tehri Garhwal area. 

Presently, her brand has diversified to over 110 stores across India in over 28 cities, and a few abroad. She has customers from over 300 hotels, including renowned chains like Taj and Hyatt, and nearly 150 spas. The company earned a revenue of Rs 253 crore in FY20 and Rs 210 crore in FY21. 

She has also received recognition, including the title of Most Powerful Woman in Business for India by Fortune magazine for numerous years. She was also showcased in the list of Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2020 as one of India's richest women with a staggering net worth of Rs 1,290 crore.

 
