Meet man who co-founded company worth Rs 632030 crore, owned over 700 apartments, his massive net worth is…

This man was one of the seven co-founders of IT giant, Infosys and owned over 700 apartments. Know his story here.

SD Shibulal is one of the seven co-founders of Infosys and served as the CEO of the IT giant till 2014. He still holds a small stake in the company. The IT tycoon also expanded his expertise in the real estate field and achieved great success in the same year.

Sibulal, reportedly, owned over 700 apartments in US's Seattle. At that time, the worth of his apartments was around Rs 600 crore. The apartments were owned by Shibulal's family office Innovations Investment Management. He also made some significant investments in other countries like Europe.

Shibulal co-runs a boutique resort chain, The Tamara, with his daughter Shruti. The 68-year-old also co-founded incubator firm Axilor Ventures with Infosys co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan.

Shibulal hails from Alappuzha, Kerala. He was the only child of an Ayurvedic practitioner father and a government employee mother. He pursued his graduation from his home state and went on to do a Master's from the University of Kerala. He did a second master's degree course from Boston University in the US.

In 1979, Shibulal began his career as a software engineer. He then co-founded Infosys in 1989 with NR Narayana Murthy and others. He left the company on a sabbatical in 1991 and returned in 1996 after setting up the first e-commerce app for Sun Microsystems in the US.

Before former top executive Vishal Sikka took over as the CEO of Infosys, Shibulal was the last co-founder to lead Infosys from that post. Shibulal still has a whopping net worth of over Rs 14,800 crore. Infosys is valued at Rs 632030 crore.

