Meet Russell Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s father and Mukesh Ambani’s ‘samdhi’, he owns Rs 5599 crore company, net worth is...

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

Ambani family rules the headlines for their successful businesses and lavish lifestyle. However, people connected to them also lead as luxurious lives as them.

Today, we will talk about Russell Mehta, the father of Shloka Mehta, the badi bahu of Mukesh Ambani and wife of Akash Ambani. 

Russell Mehta is also one of the most successful businessmen in the country and is the owner of Rosy Blue, which is valued over thousands of crores and earns massive revenue annually. The company was started by his father, Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, and recently, Russel has played a vital role in Rosy Blue’s success. He is the managing director of Rosy Blue India, which is the leading diamond trading and manufacturing company in India. While, his daughter Shloka is the director of the company.

Russell was born in 1965 in Mumbai and began his career in the diamond industry in the 1980s. He started working along his father and brothers in the company, Rosy Blue, which was their family business.

Russell Mehta is married to Mona Mehta and has three children – Viraj Mehta, Diya Mehta, and Shloka Mehta. His son Viraj is married Nisha Sheth, who is the daughter of Bharat Sheth who owns the Great Eastern Shipping in 2012.

While, his youngest daughter Diya Mehta is married to Ayush Jatia in a luxurious ceremony in 2017 in Bahrain. Ayush Jatia is the son of Amit Jatia, who owns all the McDonald’s franchises in south and western India.

Thereafter, his daughter Shloka Mehta got married to Akash Ambani in 2019, who is the son of Mukesh Ambani, a billionaire and richest person in India. With this, Russell Mehta becomes the father-in-law of Akash Ambani and the samdhi of Mukesh Ambani.

Talking about finance and net worth, Russell Mehta’s company Rosy Blue generated a revenue of Rs 5599 crore in 2022. He has a net worth of Rs 1,844 crore, which is a whopping wealth but nothing compared to his 'samdhi' Mukesh Ambani, who has a staggering net worth of Rs 8,450 crore.

 

