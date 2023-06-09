Meet Rohiqa Mistry, 2nd richest woman in India with net worth of Rs 56,000 crore, know her Ratan Tata connection

Rohiqa Mistry, Cyrus Mistry, Ratan Tata

Rohiqa Mistry is one of the women who became a billionaire in India this year, as per Forbes. Rohiqa Mistry's net worth is 7 billion dollars which is Rs 56000 crore in INR, making her the second richest woman in India.

Rohiqa Mistry is the wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car crash in September 2022. Rohiqa Mistry is the daughter-in-law of Pallonji Mistry and the daughter of veteran lawyer Iqbal Chagla.

Rohiqa Mistry and Cyrus Mistry were married for more than 30 years before he died in 2022. The couple got married in 1992 and have two sons - Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry.

Rohiqa Mistry comes from a family of legal luminaries including her brother Riyaz Chagla, who became a Bombay High Court judge in 2017. Her grandfather MC Chagla was the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and a cabinet minister in the Congress government.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons. They are mostly into real estate. Ratan Tata is the Tata Sons chairman emeritus.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has had close ties with the Tatas. However, since Cyrus Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 and the two groups clashed in a courtroom, their relations have soured.

However, they remained business partners till Mistry's death in 2022.