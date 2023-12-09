Meet 'right hand' of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Ratan Tata and other billionaire businessmen

Manoj Modi is called the ‘right hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and he is the batchmate of the billionaire businessman. Manoj Modi was Mukesh Ambani’s classmate at the University Department of Chemical Technology and the two share a very strong bond.

Every businessman needs a partner to help them make important decisions and to support them. Today, we are going to tell you all about the 'right hand' men behind the success of billionaire businessmen like Mukesh Ambani, Warren Buffet, Ratan Tata, Isha Ambani, etc.

Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest person, is known for taking calculated risks in business and that is the reason behind his success. We all know that Mukesh Ambani is a visionary entrepreneur but there is one more secret to Mukesh Ambani's success and his name is Manoj Modi.

Manoj Modi is called the ‘right hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and he is the batchmate of the billionaire businessman. Manoj Modi was Mukesh Ambani’s classmate at the University Department of Chemical Technology and the two share a very strong bond. Manoj Modi advises Mukesh Ambani on all important deals and he was the brain behind Reliance Jio’s deal with Facebook in April 2020.

Manoj Modi is a director at Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. According to reports, Mukesh Ambani has gifted a 22-storey property in Mumbai to his close aide Manoj Modi. The property worth Rs 1500 crore is situated on Mumbai’s posh Napean Sea Road and it is spread over an area of 1.7 lakh square feet.

Isha Ambani and Bhakti Modi

Turns out the trust between Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi has been carried on to the next generation. Manoj Modi’s daughter Bhakti Modi is now a key executive in Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and she has helped the company reach a valuation of Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Bhakti Modi is an important part of the leadership team that is taking Reliance Retail to new heights. She is often referred to as Isha Ambani's 'right hand'

Bhakti Modi is the director at Reliance Brands and the co-founder of beauty products platform Tira and she takes care of strategy and execution of the brand. She started as a management trainee at Reliance Brands and has held various positions over the years.

Ratan Tata and Shantanu Naidu

Ratan Tata is one of the leading businessmen in India and is the former chairman of Tata Sons. Ratan Tata is the head of the Tata family and is responsible for leading the billion-dollar family business to success. However, every man needs support and Ratan Tata's support is a young man named Shantanu Naidu.

Shantanu Naidu is the personal assistant of Ratan Tata and the general manager at his company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the general manager in the office of Ratan Naval Tata and is employed by the Tata Group.

Shantanu Naidu is 30 years old, and he started working for Ratan Tata in 2018. He caught the eye of the former Tata Sons chairman while he was caring for stray dogs through his NGO, attracting Ratan Tata with his noble initiative.

Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger

Warren Buffett, one of the richest men in the world, had a right-hand man in Charlie Munger. He was a trusted confidante of the businessman. Charlie Munger died earlier this year at age 99, leaving a void at Berkshire Hathaway that investors said would be impossible to fill despite the conglomerate's well-established succession plan.

Alongside Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger was respected and adored by investors around the world, many of whom flocked to Berkshire's annual shareholder weekends in Omaha, Nebraska, to hear the duo’s folksy wisdom on investing and life.

Since becoming a Berkshire vice chairman, Charlie Munger worked closely with Buffett on allocating Berkshire's capital and not mincing words when he thought his business partner was making a mistake.

"He was certainly one of the greatest investors, as a team with Buffett," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey. "I'm sure it is an enormous loss for Buffett personally."

