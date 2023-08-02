Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Ravi Modi’s most popular brand is Manyavar, which caters to the needs of men who want to buy traditional clothes for weddings.

Ravi Modi is one of the biggest names in the Indian wedding industry. He started Vedant Fashions in Kolkata in 2002. He used to manufacture traditional Indian garments. Today, his company is the biggest company for traditional attires like kurta-pyjama and sherwanis.

His wife, Shilpi, is on the board of the company. His son, Vedant, is the company's chief marketing officer. The company now has over 600 stores in India. It also has 11 stores abroad.

Ravi Modi keeps a low profile. So much so that he didn’t even attend his company’s listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange.

His net worth, according to Forbes, is Rs 28014 crore.

He started his career as a salesman in his father’s shop at the age of 13. He took over the business later. He started selling kurta pyjama against his father’s wishes. However, he later proved that it was a profitable business.

In 2002, he wanted to buy a Mercedes. However, he postponed the plans and used the money in launching the business.

His company has had brand associations with celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan.

Despite the money, he lives a simple life in a housing society in Kolkata. He bought Mercedes in 2017.

He grew up in Kolkata. His father started a clothing store in 1975. He was keen on joining business. He started working at an age of 13.

He loved selling. His motto as a salesman was: “If a customer came to buy one garment and you sold one garment, you are doing the job of a postman”. He said this in an interview with Forbes.

He loved selling to customers who didn’t want to buy.

He started his own business after borrowing Rs 10000 from his mother.

He lives in a bungalow on the outskirts of Kolkata. He grows his own fruits and vegetables.

He wants to lead a more holistic life. He spends one-fourth of his time working. The rest he spends on his health, relationships and learning. He is involved in meditation, yoga and learning business strategies of big businesses.

He only goes to office twice a week. However, he reviews all his product line, ads and store expansions.