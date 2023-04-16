Meet Ramesh Babu, the billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, once sold newspapers, slept hungry

Meet Ramesh Babu, the billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, once sold newspapers

Bengaluru's Ramesh Babu is called the ‘billionaire barber’ and he is arguably the owner of the biggest collection of luxury cars in India. Ramesh Babu owns around 400 luxury cars, including Rollys Royce, Mercedes Maybach, Range Rovers and Bentleys.

Ramesh Babu’s father was a barber who died when Ramesh Babu was just 7-year-old. The untimely death of Ramesh Babu’s father forced his mother to loan the salon to an uncle for a meagre sum of Rs 5. Ramesh Babu then tried to help the family overcome the financial crisis by doing odd jobs, including selling newspaper. There were times when Ramesh Babu’s family did not have enough money to eat proper food and they remained hungry. Ramesh Babu then started the salon business in the 1990s and soon he started earning good money.

Ramesh Babu then started saving money and bought a Maruti Omni car to use it as a rental vehicle. Ramesh Babu then started a car rental and self-drive venture called Ramesh Tours and Travels. After few months, he bought a Mercedes E Class sedan and became the first person in the city to provide luxury cars on rent.

Ramesh Babu then bought Rolls Royce Ghost car worth Rs 3 crore, as well as other vehicles like BMWs, Jaguars and Bentley luxury sedans. In 2017, Ramesh Babu grabbed headlines when he purchased a Rs 2.6 crore Maybach S600.

As per Ramesh Babu, celebrities who have used his car service include famous actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aamir Khan and sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar.