Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family’s net worth is over Rs 30351 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of Balkrishna Industries, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 798800 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his aides are associated with a few of the richest families in India that includes the family of Russell Mehta, Viren Merchant and others. Mukesh Ambani also has a distant link with the Poddar family, one of the richest in India. As per Forbes, Arvind Poddar and family currently has a net worth of more than Rs 30351 crore. You may be wondering, how is Arvind Poddar related to the Ambani family? Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

Arvind Poddar and his family hold the control of Balkrishna Industries that provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles. While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.

Arvind Poddar is currently the 59th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.

