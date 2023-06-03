Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani's friend with Rs 396 crore wealth, Dhirubhai Ambani was his mentor

Parimal Nathwani is reportedly a friend of Mukesh Ambani and a confidant. He has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2008.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Meet Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani's friend with Rs 396 crore wealth, Dhirubhai Ambani was his mentor
Parimal Nathwani became close to the Ambani family after he helped in setting up the Reliance refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar. (File)

Parimal Nathwani is the director of Reliance Industries Limited's Corporate Affairs department. He is also a Rajya Sabha member and the President of Gujarat State Football Association. A wildlife enthusiast, he is one of the closest persons to Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man. Parimal Nathwani is so close to the Ambanis that it was him who tweeted the viral photo of Mukesh Ambani when Prithvi Akash Ambani was born in 2020. His son, Dhanraj Nathwani, a high-ranking official in the conglomerate, announced the arrival of Ambani's grand-daughter this week. "Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he tweeted.

Parimal Nathwani is reportedly a friend of Mukesh Ambani and a confidant. He has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2008. His first two innings at the upper house of Parliament was as an independent candidate from Jharkhand. In 2020, he became a RS MP from YSR Congress.

He was born on February 1, 1956, Mumbai. He started working as a trainee in a mill in Matunga. He was the chairman of the Vadodara Stock Exchange when he joined the Ambanis in the mid-1990s.

Parimal Nathwani became close to the Ambani family after he helped in setting up the Reliance refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar. He is credited with affecting a peace land acquisition at Jamnagar. He also spearheaded RIL's projects including petrol pumps, retail, gas pipeline and the Jio network in the western part of India. Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani was Parimal Nathwani's mentor. 

Parimal Nathwani completed his graduation from the Mumbai University. He did a doctorate in management from the National Institute of Management. He later opened a soap agency in Mumbai, a business he describes as a disaster.

He helped the Ambanis acquire 10000 acres of land. The refinery started in 1999. It is the largest refinery in the world.

He became the face of the Mukesh Ambani company in Gujarat.

He was moved to Ahmedabad. He got more responsibilities.

In 2020, his election affidavit said he had assets worth Rs 396 crore. He had Rs 2.37 crore bank deposits and bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 179 crore.

His son, Dhanraj Nathwani, is a group president at Reliance Industries. He is also a friend of Isha, Anant and Akash Ambani.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.