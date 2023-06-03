Meet Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani's friend with Rs 396 crore wealth, Dhirubhai Ambani was his mentor

Parimal Nathwani became close to the Ambani family after he helped in setting up the Reliance refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar. (File)

Parimal Nathwani is the director of Reliance Industries Limited's Corporate Affairs department. He is also a Rajya Sabha member and the President of Gujarat State Football Association. A wildlife enthusiast, he is one of the closest persons to Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man. Parimal Nathwani is so close to the Ambanis that it was him who tweeted the viral photo of Mukesh Ambani when Prithvi Akash Ambani was born in 2020. His son, Dhanraj Nathwani, a high-ranking official in the conglomerate, announced the arrival of Ambani's grand-daughter this week. "Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he tweeted.

Parimal Nathwani is reportedly a friend of Mukesh Ambani and a confidant. He has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2008. His first two innings at the upper house of Parliament was as an independent candidate from Jharkhand. In 2020, he became a RS MP from YSR Congress.

He was born on February 1, 1956, Mumbai. He started working as a trainee in a mill in Matunga. He was the chairman of the Vadodara Stock Exchange when he joined the Ambanis in the mid-1990s.

Parimal Nathwani became close to the Ambani family after he helped in setting up the Reliance refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar. He is credited with affecting a peace land acquisition at Jamnagar. He also spearheaded RIL's projects including petrol pumps, retail, gas pipeline and the Jio network in the western part of India. Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani was Parimal Nathwani's mentor.

Parimal Nathwani completed his graduation from the Mumbai University. He did a doctorate in management from the National Institute of Management. He later opened a soap agency in Mumbai, a business he describes as a disaster.

He helped the Ambanis acquire 10000 acres of land. The refinery started in 1999. It is the largest refinery in the world.

He became the face of the Mukesh Ambani company in Gujarat.

He was moved to Ahmedabad. He got more responsibilities.

In 2020, his election affidavit said he had assets worth Rs 396 crore. He had Rs 2.37 crore bank deposits and bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 179 crore.

His son, Dhanraj Nathwani, is a group president at Reliance Industries. He is also a friend of Isha, Anant and Akash Ambani.