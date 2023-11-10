Headlines

Meet Pakistan’s first billionaire, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth is…

Apart from being a key figure for his country’s economy. Mansha has another thing in common with Mukesh Ambani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is at the top of richest Asians list and no one from India’s neighboring countries is close to him when it comes to net worth but that doesn’t mean that the Indian subcontinent lacks successful billionaires. Although there has been a huge economical difference between India and Pakistan since the partition, a few bright minds managed to do fairly well in Pakistan’s socio-political scenario. One such man who made it big is Mian Mohammad Mansha, who is often referred to as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’. Mian Mohammad Mansha isn’t a new name for those who follow global business updates but those who are unaware, he was the first billionaire of Pakistan. Born in 1947, the same year Pakistan was separated from India, Mian Mohammad Mansha is involved in a range of business ventures and is reportedly the second richest Pakistani after billionaire Shahid Khan.

Mansha was born with a silver spoon in the house of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan. His father was involved in cotton ginning business while they were in Kolkata but when the family migrated back to Pakistan, they started Nishat Textiles Mills which was inherited by Mansha after his father’s death. Currently, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton clothes and the largest private employer in Pakistan. Apart from the cotton business, the billionaire’s company is also involved in power projects, cement, insurance business, banks and more.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a respectable figure in Pakistan and he is known for his philanthropic activities. He is also on the board of various prominent institutes in the country. The billionaire was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on 23 March 2004.

Reports suggest that Mansha’s current net worth is around $5 billion, which is nowhere close to the net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and others. Apart from being a key figure for his country’s economy. Mansha has another thing in common with Mukesh Ambani and that is his love for exotic cars. Mansha owns a range of cars that include Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

