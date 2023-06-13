Meet P Venkatesalu, confidante of Ratan Tata's relative who got 62% hike running Rs 56,821 crore firm, salary is...

P Venkatesalu: He pursued advanced management program at Harvard Business School. (File)

The Rs 22-lakh-crore Tata Group's top executives have received handsome salary hikes ranging between 16 percent and 60 percent. The salary hikes are directly linked to the performance companies like Tata Power, Trent, Tata Consumer have pulled off last financial year. The company's sales revenue last year was a whopping 97 billion dollars. Indian Hotels, the Tata Group company that operates several luxury hotels across the world, has logged a profit of Rs 1,000 crore.

The company's retail chain Trent posted a revenue of Rs 8242 crore and a net profit of Rs 394 crore. The company is a competitor of Reliance's apparel business under Reliance Retail that is helmed by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The Aditya Birla Group is also a competitor of the company.

The company is led by P Venkatesalu, who is the chief executive officer of Trent. The company he leads posted a revenue of Rs 8242 crore.

Trent was originally Lakme Limited which was commissioned on December 5, 1952. In 1998, the company acquired Littlewoods International Private Limited which used to sell readymade garments and related items. Later, the parent company and the acquired company were amalgamated and the entity was called Trent Limited.

Trent runs companies like Westside, Zudio, MISBU, Samoh etc.

Who is P Venkatesalu?

P Venkatesalu joined the Tata Group in 2002. He moved to Trent in 2008. He worked closely with Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother who was the CEO of the company at that time. He is currently the chairman of the company. He gives the company strategic and directional agenda.

He pursued advanced management program at Harvard Business School. He did Masters in International Business from Symbiosis International University. He is also a chartered financial analyst.

According to the company's release accessed by Economic Times, P Venkatesalu's salary was Rs 5.12 crore. He received a hike of 62 percent.

Puneet Chhatwal, the CEO of Indian Hotels, got a 37% pay hike this year at Rs 18.23 crore.

The market cap of Trent is Rs 56,821 crore.