Meet self-made woman who built Rs 75000 crore firm at 35, earned Rs 4296 crore without IIT, IIM education

Neha Narkhede did her engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Neha Narkhede is a self-made businesswoman from India. She was born, raised and educated in India. She went to the United States in 2006 to get her master's in computer science at Georgia Tech. She got dream jobs in the UN in giants like Oracle and LinkedIn as a software engineer. However, her story started when she quit these companies. She is now one of the most successful women entrepreneurs of the United States.

In 2014, she opened a company called Confluent with two of her LinkedIn colleagues. The firm became a runaway success. The company went public in 2021 and has a valuation of 9.1 billion dollars (over Rs 75,000 crore). She owns over six percent of the company.

She now runs a fraud detection firm Oscilar which she founded in 2021. She has funded nearly Rs 160 crore in the firm and is its CEO.

cre_Trending

Neha Narkhede did her engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

At LinkedIn, she helped develop the messaging system called Apache Kafka.

She credited her dad for her success. In an interview to CNBC, she said her father selected books for her and told her stories about women who broke the proverbial glass ceiling.

Neha Narkhede said she read books about Indira Gandhi. She also read about Indra Nooyi and Kiran Bedi growing up. Reading these stories cultivated a sense of empowerment in her.

Neha Narkhede lives in Palo Alto, California. She is ranked 50th on the Forbes list of 100 business women of the United States. She is ranked 50 on the list.

Her net worth is a whopping Rs 4296 crore.