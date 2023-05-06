Meet Narayan Majumdar, part-time milkman with Rs 3 salary who built Rs 800 crore per year brand

Narayan Majumdar: He was born in Bengal's Nadiya district. His father was a farmer. (File)

The year was 1975. The 17-year-old son of a farmer sold milk outside the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and earned Rs 3. He kept selling milk daily as a part-time job to earn money for his education. The same boy built a massive company decades later. Meet Narayan Majumdar, the owner of Red Cow Dairy whose yearly turnover now is more than Rs 800 crore. His exemplary life is a lesson for those who want to build something and leave a legacy behind.

He was born in Bengal's Nadiya district. His father was a farmer. He studied in a village school. In 1975, he went to study NDRI. The cost of the course was Rs 250, which was a lot for him. To gather money, he started a part-time business. He would sell milk from 5 am to 7 am. He used to get Rs 100 as scholarship. His father would send Rs 100 per month. This is how he completed his college education. However, for this, the family had to sell their agricultural land.

After this, he got a job at Kolkata's Quality ice-cream as a dairy chemist. His salary used to be a tad over Rs 600. His day will begin at 4 am and end at 11 pm.

He later found a job in Siliguri (Himalayan Cooperative). Later, he met Dr Jagjeet Punjarth. He was a manager at Mother Dairy. In 1981, he joined Mother Dairy. In 1995, he became a general manager at a company in Howrah.

In 1999, he formed his chilling plant for Rs 10 lakh. In the year 2000, he bought his company's chilling unit. He bought a milk tanker the same year. He formed a firm in partnership with his wife. In 2003, he made Red Cow Dairy.

He kept innovating in his business. In 2007, he entered into a partnership with Kolkata Dairy. He also launched a polly pouch. Now they have three production factories.

1000 people work in his company. They are active in Bengal's 12 districts. Over 3 lakh farmers are linked with the company and are earning money through it.

The company produces 4 lakh litres of milk every day. They have 35 milk chilling plants and 400 distributors.

However, at the start of the journey, he used to collect milk on his bicycle every day. He would go from door to door.

He kept working as a consultant general manager with Thacker Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata, till 2005.

His son also works with him now. He is an MBA from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). When he joined, they used to produce 32000 litres per day. Now, they produce 4 lakh litres per day.