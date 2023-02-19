Search icon
Meet Mukesh Ambani's sister Deepti Salgaoncar, who is married to a businessman

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Who is Deepti Salgaocar | Photo: Instagram/Tina Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and his family have always been in the spotlight. All of us know about the Ambani brothers Anil and Mukesh but very few know about their two sisters Deepti and Nina. The two sisters have always remained out of the spotlight. 

Deepti Salgaocar is the youngest of the Ambani siblings. She was born on January 23, 1962, to the Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben. Deepti Salgaocar studies law at VM Salgaocar College of Law. 

She is married to Duttaraj Salgaocar, a businessman from Gao. The two got married in 1983 and settled at the Salgaocar family mansion. At the time of their marriage, there was a lot of speculation about the two families and hence the marriage. Originally, it was a love marriage, confirmed Duttaraj Salgaocar in an interview with DNA, years ago. 

Duttaraj and his family live on the 14th floor of the same building as Ambanis. The families grew close and became friends resulting in Duttaraj, Mukesh Ambani, and Anil Ambani becoming close friends. 

They would often spend time together and visit each other's houses. It was only natural that Deepti and Duttaraj crossed paths and bloomed their love. The two started dating and finally got married. Duttaraj and Deepti have two children Vikram and Isheta Salgaocar. 

