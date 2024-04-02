Meet man whose father's business went bankrupt, took Rs 50000 loan from mother and went on to build company worth Rs...

His inspiring journey serves as a perfect example of hope and determination, and his entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire aspiring business owners nationwide.

In a story of hard work and determination, Mumbai-based entrepreneur Rounit Gambhir has defied the odds to turn his fortunes around, from the brink of bankruptcy to national fame. Rounit's journey began with adversity when his family's NSE-listed company, Artedz Fabs Limited, went bankrupt in August 2020, leaving them in financial ruins. Despite facing immense challenges, Rounit, with just a Bachelor of Business degree from Amity University, Mumbai, and a loan of Rs 50,000 from his mother, went on a new journey.

With his startup, Chefling, Rounit aimed to provide ready-to-cook meal kits, but the initial capital wasn't enough. Undeterred, he secured an additional Rs 1 lakh loan from his mother.

Fast forward to the present, Chefling has become a household name, gaining national recognition after securing a deal in Shark Tank India Season 3. Four Sharks – Amit Jain, Azhar Iqbal, Namita Thapar, and Piyush Bansal – invested Rs 40 lakh for a 16 per cent stake in Chefling, valuing the startup at Rs 2.5 crore.

Rounit’s startup revolutionises home cooking with its ready-to-cook meal kits, offering a diverse range of global dishes, from sushi to tacos and lasagna. These kits, designed for convenience, include all the necessary ingredients and instructions, bringing the restaurant experience home.

Despite starting small, Rounit’s business acumen has propelled Chefling to remarkable success. Looking ahead, Chefling aims to expand internationally, catering to the Indian diaspora craving authentic flavours from home.

Rounit’s inspiring journey serves as a perfect example of hope and determination. As Chefling continues to rise, Rounit’s entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire aspiring business owners nationwide.