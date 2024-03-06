Meet man who worked for Rs 1000 a month, sold snacks in theatres, now owns Rs 5000 crore company, his business is…

We have heard a lot of success stories, but this one stands out because he overcame many obstacles and continues to shine despite the odds.

The founder of Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, Chandubhai Virani, is a man of great courage and motivation who thrived in life. He was raised in a Gujarati farming family and faced financial difficulties after his first venture, selling agricultural products and equipment, failed after just two years. Despite this setback, Virani never gave up and launched a new business with greater forethought and dedication. Today, his company is valued at crores of rupees and has grown throughout the nation. His success story reminds us that with perseverance, hard work, and proper planning, one can overcome any challenge and achieve great success.

Chandubhai Virani worked various small jobs to improve his family's financial situation, including repairing cinema seats, pasting posters, and selling snacks in a theatre for Rs 1000 per month. However, he was not content with these jobs and decided to start his own business. He began making homemade chips and received a positive response from the public. Chandubhai then took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank and opened the first factory for his potato wafer business in 1982. With the success of the factory, he and his brothers established Balaji Wafers Private Limited in 1992 with a daily production capacity of 6.5 million kilograms of potatoes and 10 million kilograms of namkeen. Today, Balaji Wafers is one of the leading snack manufacturers in India, with a wide range of products and a strong distribution network.

Today, Balaji Wafers, owned by Chandubhai Virani, is a large company with a 12 percent market share of snacks valued at Rs 43,800 crore. It is the third-largest snacks seller in India, with a turnover of Rs 5000 crore in March of last year. The company employs 7000 people, half of whom are women, and produces 3,400 kg of chips per hour.