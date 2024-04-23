Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who used to make mosquito nets at home, now owns Rs 1300 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet engineer, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22 without coaching, became IAS officer with rank…

Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

DNA TV Show: How massive fire erupted in Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site?

IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma guide Rajasthan Royals to 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, who used to make mosquito nets at home, now owns Rs 1300 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet engineer, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22 without coaching, became IAS officer with rank…

Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

This close relative of dinosaurs is still alive

AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

Not Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar; this director was first to enter 100 crore club

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman come together to save MCU, fans call it 'Marvel's comeback'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who used to make mosquito nets at home, now owns Rs 1300 crore company, his net worth is...

Tamil Nadu's Karur is the hometown of M Sivasamy. In addition, Karur is regarded as India's centre for producing mosquito nets. Sivasamy's father worked for the government before turning to agriculture.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 05:40 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With a net worth of Rs 2,400 crore, M Sivasamy was listed as the 582nd richest man in India by Hurun India Richest List 2022. Duranet, a manufacturer of mosquito nets, was founded by M Sivasamy. While attending college, M Sivasamy paid a visit to a company that produced mosquito nets. Sivasamy decided to pursue business at that point.

Tamil Nadu's Karur is the hometown of M Sivasamy. In addition, Karur is regarded as India's centre for producing mosquito nets. Sivasamy's father worked for the government before turning to agriculture.

Because Sivasamy lacked the capital to launch his company, he borrowed Rs 1,25,000 and started making mosquito nets in his living room. The business has now flourished after much hard work. As reported by Economic Times, the mosquito nets give them a turnover of `900 crore a yearout of a total business turnover of `1,300 crore.

Sivasamy, his wife, and their three children run the business. Thanks to his modernization of technology and techniques, Sivasamy remains relevant in the market. 

In 2012, US-based Clarke, a manufacturer of LLINs, sold Duranet to M Sivasamy. The Pesticides Evaluation Scheme of the World Health Organisation has certified LLINs as being more effective than mosquito nets made of traditional fabrics. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings to share

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore per film, gave no hit after that; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir

14 killed in Israel's operation in West Bank, says Palestinian health ministry

Himansh Verma: Former 19-year-old billionaire who built Navrattan a billion dollar company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement