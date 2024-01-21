Meet man who turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, started making videos for...

Gaurav Munjal founded Unacademy, which has transformed the way millions of Indian students access education.

Entrepreneur and educator Gaurav Munjal is a visionary person whose love for technology and innovation paved the way for him to found Unacademy. In 1991, Gaurav Munjal was born in Mumbai, India. After completing his education at Jamnabai Narsee School, he earned a computer engineering degree from NMIMS University. When he was in 12th grade, he began coding and started his first YouTube channel to teach others about Java programming and other technical topics; later, the channel was named Unacademy, which became popular among students.

Gaurav Munjal had always wanted to start his own business, so after finishing his engineering studies, he founded Flatchat. He also works as a software engineer at Directi. Interestingly, Gaurav maintained his YouTube channel, Unacademy, and kept posting videos there even after joining Flatchat and Directi. After a few years, Gaurav decided to work with his friend Roman Saini to transform his YouTube channel into an educational platform. Thus, in 2015, Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, Roman Saini, and Sachin Gupta co-founded Unacademy and began disseminating top-notch content for a range of competitive exams, including UPSC, NEET, JEE, and GATE.

Unacademy began to grow quickly, and in a matter of months, a large number of educators became members. They continued to construct the ed-tech platform brick by brick. As CEO of Unacademy, Munjal was paid Rs 1.58 crore in 2022, and presently, Unacademy is reportedly valued at Rs 28000 crore.