Meet man who started his business in 1992, now turned it into Rs 2,337 crore company

He has nearly 30 years of rich experience in the dairy industry. He is also the chairman of Parag Milk Foods.

Several businessmen in India started their companies with a small production unit. With hard work and commitment for years, they have turned their companies into big business empires. One such person is Devendra Shah, who founded Parag Milk Foods in 1992. The company now has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,337 core as of today.

He has nearly 30 years of rich experience in the dairy industry. Shah is also the chairman of Parag Milk Foods. He is actively involved in agricultural activities and the elevation of a farming community. Under his leadership, the group's revenues have grown manifold.

His younger brother Pritam Shah is also contributing to the business as managing director in the company. Devendra Shah's daughter, Akshali, is the Executive Director of the company that manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products. It is one of India's largest private dairies with an output capacity of 2,000,000 litres per day. The company's brands include Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Topp Up.

Parag Milk has established the largest cow farm in India at Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm. In 2015, the company began producing whey protein powder and since then has launched branded protein powder products as well. In 2016, the company turned public with an initial public offering listing on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.

READ | Meet man who works in Rs 49,867 crore company, son of India's third richest billionaire in automotive sector