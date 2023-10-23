Headlines

Ikea charges for bag with its logo on it, Consumer Court orders compensation to consumer

Meet man who started his business in 1992, now turned it into Rs 2,337 crore company

World Cup 2023: This player replaces injured Reece Topley in England Squad, no Jofra Archer inclusion

Inside details of one of the costliest private jets worth Rs 360 crore owned by an Indian

Non-stop ED raids proof that...: Ashok Gehlot exudes confidence in Congress winning Rajasthan elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?

Ikea charges for bag with its logo on it, Consumer Court orders compensation to consumer

8 Bollywood celebs and their lookalikes

7 paneer dishes for weight loss diet

Virat Kohli: Records he scripted in IND vs NZ game

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?

Israel Hamas war day 17: At least 70 killed in overnight Israel strikes on Gaza

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started his business in 1992, now turned it into Rs 2,337 crore company

He has nearly 30 years of rich experience in the dairy industry. He is also the chairman of Parag Milk Foods.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several businessmen in India started their companies with a small production unit. With hard work and commitment for years, they have turned their companies into big business empires. One such person is Devendra Shah, who founded Parag Milk Foods in 1992. The company now has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,337 core as of today.

He has nearly 30 years of rich experience in the dairy industry. Shah is also the chairman of Parag Milk Foods. He is actively involved in agricultural activities and the elevation of a farming community. Under his leadership, the group's revenues have grown manifold.

His younger brother Pritam Shah is also contributing to the business as managing director in the company. Devendra Shah's daughter, Akshali, is the Executive Director of the company that manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products. It is one of India's largest private dairies with an output capacity of 2,000,000 litres per day. The company's brands include Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Topp Up.

Parag Milk has established the largest cow farm in India at Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm. In 2015, the company began producing whey protein powder and since then has launched branded protein powder products as well. In 2016, the company turned public with an initial public offering listing on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.

READ | Meet man who works in Rs 49,867 crore company, son of India's third richest billionaire in automotive sector

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sangram Singh calls shooting for Udaan in Rohtak 'best experience', says 'I ate halwa and churma everyday' | Exclusive

Meet Bihar's richest man who didn't complete studies, now runs billion dollar company; net worth is...

Delhi-NCR news: Thick layer of smog covers Noida, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Meet woman investor who lives in London, daughter of Indian billionaire with Rs 61,590 crore net worth

Meet man who works in Rs 49,867 crore company, son of India's third richest billionaire in automotive sector

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE