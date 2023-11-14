Meet man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, married to superstar actress, Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, his wife is...

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 calcium-rich foods for strong bones

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, married to superstar actress, Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, his wife is...

Jay Mehta is one of India’s top businessmen and he runs the multinational company, The Mehta Group which has business operations across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Everyone knows that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top actors in the country but not many know that the Pathaan star is also a successful businessman. Shah Rukh Khan owns several businesses and has invested in many business ventures. One of Shah Rukh Khan’s well-known investments is in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is to be noted that KKR team is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, who is a businessman.

Jay Mehta is one of India’s top businessmen and he runs the multinational company, The Mehta Group. The Mehta Group is spread across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

According to the official website of The Mehta Group, the company controls assets of around USD 500 million. The Mehta Group has an employee strength of over 15,000 across the globe. He also owns two other companies in India, Saurashtra Cement Ltd., and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta. Jay Mehta has completed his graduation  from Columbia University and then did an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland.

Jay Mehta got married to Bollywood superstar Juhi Chawla in 1995 in a secret ceremony. The couple has two children a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun. Janhavi Mehta was born in 2001 and Arjun Mehta was born in 2003.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE