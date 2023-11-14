Meet man who runs Rs 4130 crore company, married to superstar actress, Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, his wife is...

Jay Mehta is one of India’s top businessmen and he runs the multinational company, The Mehta Group which has business operations across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

Everyone knows that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top actors in the country but not many know that the Pathaan star is also a successful businessman. Shah Rukh Khan owns several businesses and has invested in many business ventures. One of Shah Rukh Khan’s well-known investments is in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is to be noted that KKR team is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, who is a businessman.

According to the official website of The Mehta Group, the company controls assets of around USD 500 million. The Mehta Group has an employee strength of over 15,000 across the globe. He also owns two other companies in India, Saurashtra Cement Ltd., and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta. Jay Mehta has completed his graduation from Columbia University and then did an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland.

Jay Mehta got married to Bollywood superstar Juhi Chawla in 1995 in a secret ceremony. The couple has two children a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun. Janhavi Mehta was born in 2001 and Arjun Mehta was born in 2003.