Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, settled in Indian village, built Rs 2000 crore company, got idea from…

The Inspirational success story of Arjun Ahluwalia, the man who left the life of luxury and comfort in the US and settled in a village in Maharashtra.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Some people are born to make a difference and try every option until they succeed because they believe that achieving great things requires letting go of small ones. One of such example is Arjun Ahluwalia, the man who left the life of luxury and comfort in the US and settled in a village in Maharashtra, just because he got an idea from her maid. 

An unlikely source—his housemaid from Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in the world—provided the startup founder with ideas for his Rs 2000 crore valuation business. Something clicked in Arjun's head when he discovered that his housekeeper was borrowing money from a private finance firm to buy a phone.

At the time, Arjun Ahluwalia was 27 years old. He had graduated with a degree in finance from Texas A&M University and had worked in New York for the Abraaj Group before making the decision to return to India. 

Six years ago, Arjun Ahluwalia, who was well-off and living a comfortable life in the United States, then decided to return home and spend six months studying the farming community in a village in Maharashtra. He was employed as a private equity executive in New York, where he was receiving a handsome salary. Instead of going back alone, he convinced his American friend from college to accompany him in an attempt to launch a company in the developing Indian market.

His idea for a business was to establish a platform that would allow Indian farmers to obtain financing without having to fall victim to moneylenders and loan sharks operating in the unofficial market. Following an eight-month pilot project that proved successful in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, the rural fintech company was established.

The company was estimated to be valued at $200–240 million (roughly Rs 2000 crore in 2023). DG Daiwa Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and Yara Growth Ventures were among the investors. Blume Ventures, Arkam Ventures, and Mirae Asset are among the other investors in Arjun's company.

