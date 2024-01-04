Meet man who had Rs 63 crore salary at Rs 121000 crore firm, resigned to join startup with Rs 1141 crore loss, he is…

Gurnani's salary was Rs 63.4 crore after receiving a 189% hike in his compensation in FY22.

CP Gurnani, former CEO and managing director of Tech Mahindra that has a market cap of Rs 121000 crore, has joined the edtech major UpGrad’s board of Directors. After having an illustrious career at Tech Mahindra that spanned 19 years, Gurnani recently retired from corporate life and resigned as non-executive non-independent director of the company. CP Gurnani was appointed Tech Mahindra CEO in 2012 and he had played an important role in the aggregation of Mahindra Satyam with Tech Mahindra. After bidding adieu to the IT giant, Gurnani has taken up a new role to help edtech unicorn expand globally. Gurnani has now joined UpGrad as an independent non-executive director. For those who are unaware, UpGrad offers higher education courses and skilling programmes. Founded by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, and Phalgun Kompalli, UpGrad’s net loss surged 76% to Rs 1141 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) from Rs 648 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Gurnani is now the second non-executive director after the India HQ skilling giant announced the appointment of Chegg’s Dan Rosensweig in March last year. Born on December 19, 1958, CP Gurnani was born at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. Gurnani spent his early life in Jaipur and some other parts of Rajasthan. He has earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. According to reports, Gurnani’s net worth is around 5 million dollars.

Before joining Tech Mahindra, Gurnani has held several leading positions with HCL, Hewlett Packard Limited, Perot Systems (India) Limited and HCL Corporation Ltd. According to Economic Times, Gurnani's salary was Rs 63.4 crore after receiving a 189% hike in his compensation in FY22. However, Gurnani took 50% pay cut in FY23 and took home Rs 32 crore salary.