Business

Business

Meet man who failed 17 times but did not give up, founded Rs 40000 crore company, he is...

His story serves as a perfect example of hope and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide, proving that with determination, one can overcome even the toughest challenges.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 10:25 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Ankush Sachdeva's journey from adversity to achievement serves as a perfect example of hardwork and determination. After graduating from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, he began his career with a renowned company like Microsoft as an intern. However, the corporate world failed to ignite his passion, leading him to walk the path of entrepreneurship.

Undeterred by failures at the the initial stage of his career, Sachdeva tried his hand at 17 different startup ideas, but each met with disappointment. 

Yet, he refused to concede defeat. On his 18th attempt, collaborating with two companions, he achieved something extraordinary – the birth of a company now valued at billions of dollars.

Sachdeva's latest venture, Sharechat, emerged from his 18th unique idea, where he joined forces with his IIT comrades, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, to create a social media app catering to users seeking novel experiences beyond Facebook and WhatsApp. 

Founded in January 2015 under the parent company Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, Sharechat was launched in October 2015, initially launching in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, and Telugu languages.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Sharechat swiftly expanded its reach across the globe, establishing a substantial user base in the US, Europe, and numerous other countries. With millions of users worldwide.

In June 2022, Sharechat secured significant funding, pushing its valuation beyond Rs 50,000 crores. Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, began his professional journey after completing his schooling at Somerville School. 

Today, Sachdeva serves as the CEO of Sharechat, steering the company towards further growth and innovation. As Sharechat continues to grow, Sachdeva's story serves as a perfect example of hope and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide, proving that hardwork and determination can overcome even the toughest challenges on the path to success.

