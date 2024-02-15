Twitter
Meet man who bought India's costliest apartment, sold business for Rs 7000 crore, paid over...

Meet man who bought India's costliest apartment, sold business for Rs 7000 crore, paid over...

His apartment is in one of the most expensive areas in India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

Several Indian businessmen have been extending their business empires. They also invest in various sectors and buy luxury assets. They also own the biggest luxury houses in metro cities Delhi and Mumbai. One such person who bought India's costliest apartment is JP Taparia. He reportedly bought for Rs 369 crore apartment in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill last year. Malabar Hills is one of the most expensive areas in India. Taparia is the founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, a female healthcare business. The flat is a triplex apartment with a total area of 27,160 sq ft.

The flat is located on the 26th, 27th and 28th storeys of under-construction Lodha Malabar. This tower is situated at the Governor's Estate at Walkeshwar Road. It overlooks the Arabian Sea. According to reports, Taparia has paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore for the lavish apartment. The under-construction apartment is likely to be completed in June 2026. 

The Taparia family has stakes in Anantha Capital, Springwel, and Guardian Pharmacy. Taparia founded Famy Care in 1990, however, he sold it to Mylan for 24,600 crore in 2015. Last year, his family sold its eyecare business to Viatris for Rs 2,460 crore. Until 1990, Taparia was engaged in hand tools and engineering business. It was their family business.

READ | Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

