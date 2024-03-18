Meet man, IIM alumnus, who led Rs 52874 crore company as MD, resigned to pursue...

With an experience of 28 years, he worked in several positions in the company.

IIM alumni are leading several big brands in the market, including FMGC, services, construction etc. Some of them started their careers as an interns in a particular company and were promoted to top positions. However, after leading a firm for several years, they chose a different path. One such person is LV Vaidyanathan, managing director of P&G India. He joined the company, whose market cap is Rs 52874 crore, as an intern in 1995. He held several positions before being promoted to MD in July 2022. Now, he decided to leave the company to pursue personal interests after 28 years of service, PTI reported.

P&G India is one of the leading FMCG makers and owns popular brands such as Ariel, Gillette, Vicks etc. Vaidyanathan is also the company's MD of South Asia. After joining as an intern in 1995, he joined the company's sales team in India. Vaidyanathan holds an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad. He completed his graduation in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagpur. He has a rich experience of 28 years across several nations including India, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, P&G India has announced its new CEO in India. It appointed Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO with effect from May 1, 2024. Currently, he is leading the firm in Australia and New Zealand as CEO. The share of the company closed at Rs 16,470 on Monday on NSE.

