Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Navigating Regulatory Maze: Pavitra Pradip Walvekar decodes crucial role of compliance for startup success

Pranlal Bhogilal Inducted Into FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who led Rs 52874 crore company as MD, resigned to pursue...

'He is ready to...': Virat Kohli joins RCB ahead of IPL 2024 clash with CSK, watch viral video

This actor became overnight star with highest grossing film, obesity ruined his career, was left with no work, had to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navigating Regulatory Maze: Pavitra Pradip Walvekar decodes crucial role of compliance for startup success

Pranlal Bhogilal Inducted Into FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame

This actor became overnight star with highest grossing film, obesity ruined his career, was left with no work, had to...

Holi 2024: Foods that are lookalikes of Gujiyas from across the world

Yoga poses to reduce depression, anxiety

Inspirational quotes to brighten your day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Randeep Hooda's extreme weight loss for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has fans calling him ‘Bollywood's Christian Bale'

This actor became overnight star with highest grossing film, obesity ruined his career, was left with no work, had to...

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who led Rs 52874 crore company as MD, resigned to pursue...

With an experience of 28 years, he worked in several positions in the company.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 06:32 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIM alumni are leading several big brands in the market, including FMGC, services, construction etc. Some of them started their careers as an interns in a particular company and were promoted to top positions. However, after leading a firm for several years, they chose a different path. One such person is LV Vaidyanathan, managing director of P&G India. He joined the company, whose market cap is Rs 52874 crore, as an intern in  1995. He held several positions before being promoted to MD in July 2022. Now, he decided to leave the company to pursue personal interests after 28 years of service, PTI reported.

P&G India is one of the leading FMCG makers and owns popular brands such as Ariel, Gillette, Vicks etc. Vaidyanathan is also the company's MD of South Asia. After joining as an intern in 1995, he joined the company's sales team in India. Vaidyanathan holds an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad. He completed his graduation in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagpur. He has a rich experience of 28 years across several nations including India, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, P&G India has announced its new CEO in India. It appointed Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO with effect from May 1, 2024. Currently, he is leading the firm in Australia and New Zealand as CEO. The share of the company closed at Rs 16,470 on Monday on NSE.

READ | Apple in talks with Google, may sign biggest AI deal to use…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer who quit his lucrative job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 103, currently posted at...

Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film starts slow, earns only Rs 4.25 crore

'53 years ke career mein tum..': Javed Akhtar hits back after Sandeep Reddy Vanga questions Farhan's Mirzapur

What is the monthly rent of shops in Delhi's posh Khan Market and who owns it? Know interesting facts here

'Will go to people with track record of 10 years, agenda for...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on mission 400+ for NDA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement