Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

Apple in talks with Google, may sign biggest AI deal to use…

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Is Elvish Yadav hero of our new system? Why we need to consider real, not reel problems 

Mukesh Khanna reacts strongly to reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan: 'Agar nude photoshoot kar diya...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

Apple in talks with Google, may sign biggest AI deal to use…

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Summer foods to boost good cholesterol level

Benefit of drinking turmeric water on empty stomach

States with highest divorce rate in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Mukesh Khanna reacts strongly to reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan: 'Agar nude photoshoot kar diya...'

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple in talks with Google, may sign biggest AI deal to use…

Google and Apple, the two behemoths, are in talks to sign an AI deal to use the Gemini AI feature for iPhones.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Apple and Google
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhones are well-known for their incredible features and one-of-a-kind specifications; many people prefer iPhones, but Gemini AI may soon join the list of amazing specifications. The deal could be the biggest AI deal because the two titans may sign it in large numbers. As per the Bloomberg reports, Apple and Google are in active talks to utilise Gemini to power some of the generative AI features that will be available on iPhones this year. Aside from being a good opportunity to utilize the Gemini AI's capabilities, the deal might change the iPhone's dimensions of AI features.

Though it is important to note that this also suggests Apple may not be as far along in its AI efforts as previously believed, Apple and Google are currently negotiating a partnership that could bring generative AI features to Apple iPhones. In a crowded AI market, Google's Gemini AI chatbot may benefit from the partnership. Although negotiations are still in progress, no formal agreement is anticipated to be revealed until at least June, when Apple usually hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Additionally, Apple recently settled a class-action lawsuit alleging that CEO Tim Cook deceived investors by hiding the decline in demand for iPhones in China. Now, news of an AI deal between Apple and Google is circulating among tech experts, and many are waiting to see if the deal will be signed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

IPL 2024: Tickets for CSK vs RCB opening match to go live on this date, Check how to book

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil shine as RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch maiden WPL title

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Noida, Ghaziabad to go to poll on April 26, Delhi, Gurugram on...

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement