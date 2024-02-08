Twitter
Meet man, left job to build Rs 698000 crore firm, donated over Rs 285 crore, he now has net worth of Rs…

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan contributed Rs 225 crores to develop a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. He has also contributed an additional Rs 60 crores to set up distinguished visiting chairs in Neurocomputing and Data Science at the IISc and IIT.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys is one of the biggest IT companies in the world with a massive market cap of Rs 698000 crore. With clients all over the globe, Infosys was started in 1981 by Narayana Murthy and his 6 partners who are all billionaires now. While all the Infosys founders have achieved big and are known for their success around the world, one co-founder who is recognised for his acute leadership is Senapathy Gopalakrishnan who is also known as Kris. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Gopalakrishnan holds master’s degrees in physics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. After his studies, he joined Patni Computer Systems as a software engineer in 1979. He soon left the company to build Rs 698000 crore market cap Infosys. He served as the Vice Chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014, and as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from 2007 to 2011.

Recognized as a global business and technology thought leader, he was voted the top CEO (IT services category) in Institutional Investor's inaugural ranking of Asia's Top Executives. He was selected as one of the winners of the 2nd Asian Corporate Director Recognition Awards by Corporate Governance Asia in 2011. Gopalakrishnan retired from Infosys in 2014 and he is currently the chairman of Axilor Ventures, an accelerator that helps start-ups during the early stage of their journey. 

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan is the donor of the largest philanthropic gift ever received by the 105-year-old institute from an individual. He contributed Rs 225 crores to develop a Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. He has also contributed an additional Rs 60 crores to set up distinguished visiting chairs in Neurocomputing and Data Science at the IISc Bengaluru and IIT Chennai.

Until now, he has invested in a range of startups, such as Ki Mobility, a provider of automobile services. He has also created a digital app called Itihaasa that chronicles the evolution of India's IT industry.

