Meet man, who built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, he is Noida's...

He began his career working for CMC, a firm which is now part of Tata Group’s IT services arm TCS.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 09:42 PM IST

Nobody can predict when a big life transition will take place. Similar circumstances happened with Dinesh Chandra Agarwal. There are 10 billionaires in Noida, the fastest-growing metropolis of Uttar Pradesh. The richest of them all is businessman Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, according to 360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Agarwal is the founder and CEO of the listed company Indiamart Intermesh, which he founded with his cousin Brijesh Agarwal in 1996. Agarwal’s venture was one of India’s first internet companies. He started the company with a capital of just Rs 40,000.

Agarwal hails from Nanpara, a small town in UP close to the border between India and Nepal. His freedom-fighter grandfather served as an inspiration to him. He graduated with a BTech in computer science from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute in Kanpur. He started his career with CMC, a company that is currently a part of TCS, the IT services division of the Tata Group. His employment with Shiv Nadar's HCL Technologies and his chance to work in the US marked the first turning point in his life. 

While working in the US, he realised how powerful the internet and software are. The next big turning point was when the Indian government’s VSNL (Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) brought public internet access to the country in 1995. Agarwal decided to leave his job in the US and returned to India to start his own online business. He narrowed in on B2B services, making a platform to sell Indian goods to US customers. 

Agarwal survived tough times: the dotcom bust and the slump in US business due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Nevertheless, he established a successful company that is now the top marketplace for suppliers and buyers in the Small & Medium companies (SMEs) and large companies sectors. Agarwal raised money for his company through several rounds of fundraising and guided it to a successful IPO. In addition, he became an angel investor and has supported more than 45 businesses. Dinesh Chandra Agarwal was the richest person in Noida in 2022, with an estimated net worth of Rs 4,200 crore.

