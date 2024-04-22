Meet man, Indian billionaire in Canada, graduated from IIT, his net worth is...

Prem Watsa, an Indian who was born in Hyderabad, graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Prem Watsa completed his chemical engineering degree. Prem Watsa relocated to Ontario, Canada, following his graduation. Prem Watsa pursued his MBA at the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business.

Along with his former book Tony Hamblin, Prem Watsa co-founded Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel in 1984. The following year, Watsa acquired small Canadian trucking insurance provider Markel Financial.

When Watsa took over, the company was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Fairfax Financial Holdings replaced Markel Financial as the new name.The company's revenue is Rs 2,34,931 crore, as of Feburay 2024.

Prem Watsa currently has a net worth of Rs 14171 crore, as reported by Forbes. Many people refer to Prem Watsa as the "Canadian Warren Buffet." January 2020 saw the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, given to him.