Meet lesser-known brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, who has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Dattaraj Salgaocar has a degree in production engineering from VJTI, Bombay University, and an MBA in Finance from Wharton Business School.

Business

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani often dominate headlines for their business ventures, lavish lifestyles, among others. While Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man with a net worth of Rs 972747 crore, Anil Ambani has seen a resurgence after facing bankruptcy proceedings in a UK court in February 2020.

Amid the spotlight on the Ambani family, there exists a member who prefers to operate away from the glare of media attention. This individual is none other than Dattaraj Salgaocar, also known as Raj Salgaocar, who happens to be the brother-in-law of both Anil and Mukesh Ambani. Dattaraj Salgaocar is married to Dipti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

Dattaraj Salgaocar has a degree in production engineering from VJTI, Bombay University, and an MBA in Finance from Wharton Business School. He distinguished himself as a scholar during his academic journey, being honored as a Wadia scholar during his college years and later as a Tata scholar for his postgraduate studies.

Dattaraj Salgaocar harbors a passion for wildlife conservation and photography. He is actively involved in sports administration, having served as the president of the Goa Cricket Association and as a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

At the helm of the VM Salgaocar Corporation, Dattaraj Salgaocar plays a pivotal role in steering the conglomerate's diverse interests in real estate, education, and financial investments. He has been credited with driving the group's foray into the hospitality sector and other related industries.

Residing in Goa, Dattaraj Salgaocar holds leadership positions in various prestigious institutions and organizations. He serves as the chairman of the Board of Trustees at the esteemed Sharada Mandir School in Panaji, Goa, and has held prominent roles in trade bodies such as the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association.

