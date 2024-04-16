Twitter
Business

Business

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

Subsequently, his biscuits gained immense popularity among the populace of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

There are no age restrictions when it comes to pursuing your passions.Generally, as individuals surpass the age of 50, they often opt for retirement from their careers to lead a more tranquil life. However, Krishnadas Paul defied this norm.

At the age of 60, Paul embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, founding his own company, SAJ Food. The name 'SAJ' was derived from the initials of his three children - Sharmistha, Arpan, and Jayeeta. His vision for the company was to introduce a brand specializing in sugar-free biscuits. Thus, Bisk Farm was established in the year 2000. Yet, the path to transforming the company into a multimillion-dollar enterprise was fraught with challenges.

By 2004, Bisk Farms was grappling with a loss of Rs 15 crore. Paul shifted his focus to Eastern India, successfully launching seven new product variants infused with diverse regional flavors. Subsequently, his biscuits gained immense popularity among the populace of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

Over time, Bisk Farms emerged as a formidable competitor to established brands in the market. According to a report by News18, the company secured the number-2 position in Eastern India, capturing approximately 40% market share. By 2008, the company's sales had soared to Rs 200 crore.

Tragically, Krishnadas Paul passed away in 2020 amidst the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the legacy he crafted endures, with his son Arpan Paul, now serving as the executive chairman, continuing to lead the company.

As per the Economic Times, SAJ Food concluded the FY23 with a turnover of Rs 2,100 crore, solidifying its position as one of the prominent players in the organised biscuit segment nationwide.

