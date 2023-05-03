Meet Karsanbhai Patel, who left govt job, started business from his backyard, now has Rs 22,070 crore net worth (Photo: Nirma University)

India has its own several popular brands and products. They give tough competition to imported products. Some are ruling the market for several decades. The business of such products thrived with the continuous hard work of their owners. One such popular product is Nirma washing power. This product has ruled the market for several years. But do you know who is the man behind the popular Nirma washing powder? He is Karsanbhai Patel, who left his government job to start his own business. But who is Karsanbhai Patel?

Karsanbhai Patel is an Indian billionaire businessman who belongs to Gujarat. His full name is Karsanbhai Khodidas Patel. Born in 1945 in Patan, he is the founder of the Nirma group, a company which has major business interests in cement, detergents, soaps and cosmetics. He is also the founder and president of Nirma Education and Research Foundation (NERF) and Nirma University in Ahmedabad.

He started his career as a lab assistant after completing his graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Firstly, he worked in the New Cotton Mills, Ahmedabad and then at the Geology and Mining Department of the Gujarat government. However, he decided to quit his government job to follow his dream.

In 1969, Karsanbhai started manufacturing detergent powder in his backyard. He travelled on his cycle through his neighbourhoods selling handmade detergent packets door to door. He named Nirma after his late daughter Nirupama.

Karsanbhai Patel's net worth

According to Forbes, Patel has a net worth of USD 2.7 billion (approx Rs 22,070 crore) as of May 3, 2023. He was at 1104th position in the Forbes Billionaires' List of 2023. In 2022, he was ranked 70 in India's richest list. Apart from this, Patel has been conferred with Padma Shri Award in 2010. Now, Patel has handed over his successful business in the hands of his two sons Rakesh Patel and Hirenbhai Patel.

