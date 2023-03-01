Meet Jayanti Chauhan, whose 'no' to 7K crores business prompted Bisleri-Tata Group talks; deal hits roadblock

Jayanti Chouhan is the vice-chairperson in Bisleri. (File)

Tata Group's talks to take over bottled-water giant Bisleri International has hit a roadblock. The Tata-Bisleri talks have reportedly stalled as the two sides didn't agree on the valuation of the company. The Tata Group wanted controlling stakes in Bisleri. Bisleri's owners were looking to raise over 1 billion dollars but the Tata Group wasn't ready to give the money on the valuation. The two companies were in the advanced stages of talks. However, this is unlikely to be the end of the talks as the two companies might renew their engagement and discuss the deal afresh, reported Bloomberg, adding the representatives of the two companies have declined comments.

Who is Ramesh Chauhan? Who is Jayanti Chauhan?

Ramesh Chauhan is a business honcho who worked for decades in the beverages sector. It is known that he played a pivotal role in establishing brands like Thumbs Up, Gold Spot and Limca in India. He had been in touch with several business houses to sell his beloved company that clocked a profit of over Rs 200 crore in the financial year 2023. The company has been profitable over the past two years. It earned Rs 95 crore in 2021 and Rs 100 crore in 2020. This is why there was a huge interest in buying the company. Tata Consumer Products Limited was the frontrunner.

Ramesh Chauhan is 82 years old. He is selling the company because of his advanced age. He said last year there was no one to look after the company as his daughter -- Jayanti Chauhan -- wasn't interested in running the business. He also said that if the deal went through, the current management would continue for two years. Chauhan also said he won't even keep a minority stake. He said he would use the money received from the deal in sectors like water harvesting, plastic recycling and charity.

Chauhan created several brands like Thumbs Up, Gold Spot, Citra, Maza and Limca. He sold these brands to several multinational companies.

He has only one daughter -- Jayanti Chauhan. She is the business leader's only daughter.

She is the vice-chairperson in Bisleri. However, she doesn't want to inherit the business.

She is a trained fashion designer and photographer from London. She is 37 years old. She handles verticals like Digital Marketing, advertising and communication development. She is a traveller, photographer and animal lover.

Tata owns brands like the Himalayan Natural Mineral Water and Tata Water Plus.