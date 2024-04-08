Business

Meet businessman, who is married to superstar, owns Rs 4171 crore company, is friend of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife is...

Jay Mehta is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, The Mehta Group, which operates across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is among favourites this season. Notably co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and her husband Jay Mehta, the trio is frequently seen in the stands, passionately cheering for their team. Speaking of Jay Mehta, apart from his role in co-owning KKR, he boasts a remarkable career as a businessman. Jay Mehta is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, The Mehta Group, which operates across Africa, India, Canada and the United States. According to The Mehta Group's official website, the company manages assets valued at approximately USD 500 million ) (Rs 4162 crore and boasts a workforce exceeding 15,000 worldwide. Additionally, Jay Mehta holds ownership in two other Indian companies, namely Saurashtra Cement Ltd. and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd. Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta. He pursued his undergraduate studies at Columbia University before obtaining an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland. In 1995, Jay Mehta tied the knot with Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla in a discreet ceremony. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun.

