Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon says Crew's box office success shows films 'don't have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre'

Meet businessman, who is married to superstar, owns Rs 4171 crore company, is friend of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife is...

Lok Sabha election 2024: 'Right to live before right to vote peace before polls' Common refrain in Manipur relief camps

Hyundai and Kia partner up with Exide Energy, to localise production of EV battery

IMD weather report: Heatwave alert in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu; rainfall in these states, check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kriti Sanon says Crew's box office success shows films 'don't have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre'

Meet businessman, who is married to superstar, owns Rs 4171 crore company, is friend of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife is...

Lok Sabha election 2024: 'Right to live before right to vote peace before polls' Common refrain in Manipur relief camps

Benefits of drinking water from copper bottle 

8 low- calorie alternatives of sugar

Easy tips to increase lean muscle mass

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

'Meri ek hi Disha...': Tiger Shroff breaks silence on reports of patch-up with ex-girlfriend Disha Patani

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun returns in fierce, intriguing, promo; fans demand face-off with Fahadh Faasil

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet businessman, who is married to superstar, owns Rs 4171 crore company, is friend of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife is...

Jay Mehta is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, The Mehta Group, which operates across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is among favourites this season. Notably co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and her husband Jay Mehta, the trio is frequently seen in the stands, passionately cheering for their team. Speaking of Jay Mehta, apart from his role in co-owning KKR, he boasts a remarkable career as a businessman.

Jay Mehta is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, The Mehta Group, which operates across Africa, India, Canada and the United States.

According to The Mehta Group's official website, the company manages assets valued at approximately USD 500 million ) (Rs 4162 crore and boasts a workforce exceeding 15,000 worldwide. Additionally, Jay Mehta holds ownership in two other Indian companies, namely Saurashtra Cement Ltd. and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

Born on January 18, 1961, Jay Mehta is the son of Mahendra Mehta and Sunayana Mehta. He pursued his undergraduate studies at Columbia University before obtaining an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development in Switzerland.

In 1995, Jay Mehta tied the knot with Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla in a discreet ceremony. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Integration of technology is key to a restaurant's success, says Abhishek Bose, CEO and Founder of My Menu

'No delay caused on part of prosecution': ED opposes Manish Sisodia's bail plea

'I thought people...': Rohit Sharma opens up on 2023 ODI World final loss to Australia

Meet woman, cab driver's daughter who cracked UPSC exam after multiple attempts to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement