Meet Jai Anmol Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's nephew, with Rs 27000 crore net worth; know about his business empire

One of the wealthiest people in the world is business magnate Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani, a billionaire, and his brother Anil Ambani are in charge of the enormous business that their father Dhirubhai Ambani founded. The Reliance empire was split into two groups, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADA) and Mukesh-led Reliance Industries Limited, three years after Dhirubhai Ambani's passing.

Jai Anmol, who was raised in a prosperous and successful family, has the unenviable task of stepping into his grandfather's enormous shoes and continuing the illustrious Ambani legacy. The world has recently become interested in Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of Anil Ambani and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest man in India.

Who is Jai Anmol Ambani?

Jai Anmol was born and raised in an affluent business family. After attending the famous Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, he then enrolled in Seven Oaks School in the UK. Jai Anmol made the decision to pursue higher education and registered at the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom to obtain a Bachelor of Science (BSc).

Khrisha Shah and Jai recently became husband and wife, sparking media attention. Jai Anmol Ambani, who got his wealth at an early age, is said to have a net worth of $3.3 billion (about Rs 27,000 crore). In addition to having an aptitude for business, he appreciates luxurious lifestyle.

When he was 18 years old, he reportedly started his professional career with a summer employment at Reliance Mutual Fund. His skills there benefitted him when he eventually joined the organisation in 2014. Anmol worked his way up the corporate ladder to become executive director of Reliance Capital and, a few years later, a member of the board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) and Reliance Home Finance (RHF).

Jai Anmol, another well-known auto enthusiast, owns pricey vehicles like the Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom in his private collection. He also reportedly owns his own helicopters and planes, which he reportedly utilises for business travel.

He and his brother Jai Anshul Ambani were appointed to the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019, however they resigned a year later. Despite this setback, Jai Anmol had a big influence on the Reliance Group thanks to a 40% rise in stock price that happened soon after his employment and was praised by his father, Anil Ambani.

He was successful in convincing Nippon, a prominent Japanese corporation, to increase their investment in both companies, leading to the formation of Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management. He represents the next generation of Ambanis and represents them with a strong educational foundation, remarkable accomplishments inside the Reliance Group, and a desire for success.

