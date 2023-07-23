Headlines

Meet Sanjiv Mehta who once led Rs 58000 crore company with Rs 22 crore salary; know his connection with Air India

Sanjiv Mehta is well recognised for his love of cricket in addition to his business interests. He had the honour of getting personalised cricket bats from Indian cricketing icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli during his career, along with their signatures and greetings.

Business

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

After having a long and successful career in business, Sanjiv Mehta, the former chairman and managing director (MD) of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), announced his departure in June 2023. Mehta's rise from an aspiring professional to an experienced executive has been distinguished by outstanding accomplishments, altruistic business practises, and an unwavering commitment to development and innovation. HUL flourished under his capable direction, becoming one of India's most valued and prominent businesses.

Who is Sanjiv Mehta?

Sanjiv Mehta, who was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1961, was brought up in Mumbai. His father, SP Mehta, was a former senior official with the Reserve Bank of India, therefore he comes from a household with a solid educational and occupational background.

Mehta attended college for a degree in commerce and afterwards graduated from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to become a chartered accountant. He improved his managerial abilities by finishing Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Programme. Mehta joined Union Carbide in 1983, marking the beginning of his professional life.

Being a member of the crisis management team during the Bhopal Gas catastrophe in 1984 was one of the defining milestones in his early professional life. This encounter influenced his viewpoint on humane capitalism and the significance of values-driven companies.

His broad profile goes beyond Hindustan Unilever. He serves as an Independent Member on the Board of Danone as well as a Non-Executive Independent Director for Air India. In addition, he served as president of FICCI from 2021 to 2022, as per Financial Express.

Start of career in Hindustan Unilever Limited

Mehta accepted the job at Unilever Bangladesh in 1998 as a commercial director, beginning his relationship with the company. His abilities and commitment were swiftly acknowledged, and in 2002 he was named Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh.

Sanjiv Mehta was appointed CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited in October 2013, with the duty of leading Unilever's operations in India and South Asia. For HUL and its stakeholders, this signified the start of a revolutionary age. HUL is one of the most valuable companies in India due to the company's revenue of more than Rs 58,000 Crores (USD 7 billion) and skyrocketing market value growth from $17 billion to an astounding $76 billion.

Sanjiv Mehta's salary

According to estimates from Business Today, Sanjiv Mehta got an annual salary of Rs 22.36 crore in 2023, a little hike from Rs 22.07 crore in 2022.

Sanjiv Mehta's Hobby

Sanjiv Mehta is well recognised for his love of cricket in addition to his business interests. He had the honour of getting personalised cricket bats from Indian cricketing icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli during his career, along with their signatures and greetings. These bats are prized souvenirs that showcase Mehta's passion for the game and his strong relationships with key cricket ace players.

