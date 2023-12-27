Meet Isheta Salgaocar, Harvard graduate niece of Mukesh Ambani, she is married to…

Her mother Deepti Salgaocar is the youngest daughter of the renowned businessman Dhirubhai Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 829514 crore. He and his family are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business deals and philanthropy. On the other hand, the family of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Deepti Salgaocar tries to stay away from the media spotlight. As Deepti Salgaocar’s daughter Isheta Salgaocar marked her birthday, her aunt Tina Ambani shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. The Instagram post is getting love for the netizens and leaving them curious about the niece of India’s richest man. Isheta Salgaocar, is daughter of Deepti Salgaocar and Dattaraj Salgaocar. She is a businesswoman and entrepreneur who has been involved in various business ventures.

Unlike her relatives in the Ambani family, Isheta prefers to keep a low profile despite her noteworthy achievements. She is a Harvard Business School graduate and is currently serving as Vice President of Corporate Development at Salgaocar Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Her mother Deepti Salgaocar is the youngest daughter of the renowned businessman Dhirubhai Ambani. Like her mother, Isheta Salgaocar is known for her philanthropic activities and she is a big supporter of education and healthcare related activities.

Isheta Salgaocar is married to Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility. Atulya is the nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. Atulya is a Harvard Business School alum. Before tying the knot with Atulya, Isheta was married to Nirav Modi’s younger brother, Neeshal Modi. Isheta and Meeshal got married in 2016 but they got divorced after some time.