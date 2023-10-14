Meet Indian businessman with Rs 23,350 crore net worth, runs Rs 41,710 crore group as...

He has appeared at No. 81 in the Forbes Richest Indian 2023 list with a net worth of USD 2.9 billion.

Vivek Jain is a chemicals tycoon who runs InoxGFL Group as chairman. The group primarily focuses on two businesses -- chemicals and renewable energy. Jain has interests in speciality chemicals, fluoropolymers and wind energy. He started working with his father and Inox group founder Devendra Jain in 1978 in a paper trading business.

Jain is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. The 68-year-old has over 34 years of rich business experience in setting up and managing several businesses. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 23,350 crore as of October 14. Vivek has appeared at No. 81 in the Forbes Richest Indian 2023 list. In 2021, after a family division, Vivek got the chemicals and renewable energy businesses.

His son Devansh runs Inox Wind, the group's wind energy unit. He is also an executive director at the group. The market capitalisation (for listed companies) of his group is around USD 5 billion. The group is an Indian Conglomerate with a legacy of more than 90 years.

Vivek aligns and evolves the strategic approaches for the Group. He has steered INOXGFL to emerge as one of the global leaders in Fluoropolymers. The flagship company of his group is Gujarat Flurochemicals, a manufacturer of chemicals and industrial gases, which he set up in 1987. The company's EV subsidiary is investing roughly $600 million in an integrated EV battery chemicals complex in Gujarat.