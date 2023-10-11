Meet woman who works in Rs 1,92,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire

She is also a philanthropist and is often seen with expensive handbags like Gucci, Louis Vuitton etc.

Natasha Poonawalla is a well-known Indian businesswoman. She is passionate about fashion and design. Poonawalla is the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers by volume.

She is the daughter-in-law of pharma billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla who founded SII in 1966. He is India's richest man in the healthcare sector with a net worth of Rs 1,71,330 crore as of October 11. Natasha is married to his son Adar Poonawalla, who is CEO of SII. The duo have two children -- Cyrus and Darius.

Born and grew up in Pune, Natasha did her schooling and graduated from the city. She holds an M.Sc. in Organisational Behaviour from the London School of Economics. She is also a philanthropist. Natasha is often seen with expensive handbags like Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermés, etc.

She also serves as chairperson of Serum Life Sciences, a business focused on developing, producing and supplying pandemic vaccines. She also works on creative and business strategy for Cyrus Poonawalla Group companies.

According to the Burgundy Private Hurun India, SII was valued at Rs 1.92 lakh crore earlier this year. Natasha married billionaire Adar Poonawalla in 2006. The couple reportedly met at a New Year's party in Goa hosted by Vijay Mallya.

Natasha is also the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which was launched in 2012 to improve lives by focusing on increasing education, healthcare, safe water and environmental sanitation. Natasha serves as the Director of the Poonawalla Science Park, Netherlands, and is Chair of the British Asian Children’s Protection Fund for India. She is a member of the British Asian Trust’s India Advisory Council.